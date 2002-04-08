Logo
Touchpoint Group Holdings Enters Sponsorship Agreement with SRQ Motorsports Group LLC

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. ( TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with SRQ Motorsports Group LLC (SRQ). As a result, Touchpoint will be promoting and featuring the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, AIR RACE, at SRO Fanatec GT America powered by AWS events for the 2022 season.

With nearly three decades of experience at the forefront of a continuously evolving industry, SRO Motorsports Group is the established global leader in GT racing. SRO also works with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to organize and promote the FIA Motorsport Games, a multi-disciplinary event in which drivers compete in the colors of their national flag. A range of international and domestic series catering for GT2, GT3, GT4 and touring car machinery also form part of an extensive on-track program, while the burgeoning sim racing scene has taken on considerable importance through the SRO E-Sport GT Series.

Marko Radisic, co-founder of SRQ, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Touchpoint and AIR RACE as sponsors of our two BMW Motorsport M4 GT4’s this season. I believe this partnership will bring significant benefits and exposure to both Touchpoint and AIR RACE, whose target audience and engaging race format are closely aligned with our own. With so many synergistic opportunities, I truly believe this partnership will be a win-win for all parties.”

Nalin Jay, CEO of AIR RACE, commented, “We are excited to announce this agreement with Marko and SRQ. In addition to the traditional rewards from sponsorship, we will be exploring opportunities to expand our reach into motor racing for our Touchpoint app. We believe the exposure from this event will help build greater awareness for AIR RACE and drive other partnership opportunities as we rapidly approach our first AIR RACE event in 2022.”

AIR RACE World Championship is a race format developed by Red Bull as the Red Bull Air Race. It was founded in 2003 and has hosted 94 championship series races around the globe. It has attracted viewers in 187 countries and has been broadcast to an audience of over 230 million viewers with over 2.3 billion media impressions worldwide in its most recent season.It is the largest live spectator sports event in the world attracting over 1 million spectators to a single air race on multiple occasions in cities such as Porto and Barcelona.

Touchpoint plans to utilize its expertise in audience engagement through its application development to enhance the audience’s experience, while at the same time creating new revenue generating verticles for the races including festivilization and gaming.

AIR RACE World Championship will build on the significant legacy that the Red Bull Air Race leaves behind, and is well positioned to deliver one of the world’s most thrilling and pioneering global sporting events – focused on future tech, innovation, clean energy and spectator experience. A video overview is available here.

The 2022 AIR RACE season has 7 races scheduled to take place at iconic locations in Egypt, Greece, Portugal, United Kingdom, Russia, Indonesia and the Middle East. Twelve Elite Race Teams have already signed-up for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 race seasons, with twelve further challenger pilots competing in the new second tier Aero Series – including some of the latest and greatest graduates of the Air Race Academy. Red Bull maintains its interest in the World Championship Series with continued sponsorship of former World Champion Martin Sonka in the Elite series.

AIR RACE is designed to push the boundaries of modern air racing, and will deliver a platform that supports and showcases the latest technological developments in green power and advanced aerial mobility. New race categories to be introduced include electric powered aircraft, EVTOL (vertical take off and landing) and JetPacks.

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC212-671-1021
[email protected]

