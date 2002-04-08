Logo
YouTube Sensation Honoka Katayama Infuses Ukulele Music, Positivity and Hawaiian Spirit into Aloha Hoku – New Animated Preschool Series from Curiosity Ink Media

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Grom’s Storytelling Division Bolsters IP Offerings with Musical Comedy Series

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- YouTube sensation Honoka Katayama will bring her celebrated blend of ukulele music, positive messages, and Hawaiian spirit to preschoolers everywhere in Aloha Hoku, a new animated musical series currently in development with Curiosity Ink Media, a division of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( GROM). The original intellectual property (IP) franchise centers on Hoku, a dynamic Hawaiian girl and the adventures she embarks on with her magical ukulele. The series, which has been developed with co-creators Dustin Ellis, Jody Kamisato and Honoka Katayama, was announced today by Russell Hicks, Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Content Officer.

Aloha Hoku is filled with the music and magic of Aloha, a world in which animals talk, ocean waves have personalities and mountains express human emotions. In each new installment, 8-year-old Hoku embarks on a new adventure with both human and animal friends and resolves challenges through song and the help of her magical ukulele. Like a magic wand, Hoku is able to manipulate the physical world around her by harmonizing with her ukulele, the source of her magical gifts. Each episode features a live action opening with Hoku’s real-life counterpart introducing the day’s storyline and concludes with an original ukulele song performance.

“Authentic storytelling is at the heart of Curiosity Ink Media, and we’re thrilled to share Honoka’s passion for Hawaii’s rich culture with preschoolers everywhere,” explains Hicks. “The show’s magical transformation from live action into animation, spiritual Hawaiian nature and compelling music truly set this series apart, while also delivering fun and universally relatable adventures.”

Curiosity Ink Media, which was recently acquired by Grom, is quickly making its mark in original family entertainment that will be expressed in a variety of content offerings. Earlier this year the company announced that it has begun production on Baldwin’s Big Adventure, a new preschool franchise and has been tapped to develop the hit You Tube shorts Cats vs. Pickles into a recurring animated series. Additionally, Curiosity also announced a multi-title publishing deal with Dynamite Entertainment to create a variety of published content, all aimed at the youth market. In November, the company threw open the doors to Santa.com, a virtual North Pole and an original musical animated holiday special that will serve as a companion to the site.

About Curiosity Ink Media
Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

For Grom Social Enterprises/Curiosity Ink Media
Marianne Romano
+1-818-681-0849
[email protected]

For Investor Relations
John McNamara
TraDigital IR
+1-917-658-2602
[email protected]

Attachment

ti?nf=ODQwODY5MyM0NjA1MDEyIzUwMDAzMjA2OQ==
Grom-Social-Enterprises-Inc-.png
