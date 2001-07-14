Logo
CACI and Yubico Announce Partnership to Enhance Trusted Mobile Platforms

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CACI International Inc (NYSE%3A+CACI) announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Yubico through a memorandum of understanding that establishes Yubico as the exclusive provider of multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions in support of CACI’s trusted mobile platforms. Yubico will provide YubiKey+5+FIPS+Series products for enhanced security and authentication protocols for CACI’s software-defined key loading devices that enable more capable, secure, and resilient communications for U.S. government missions.

Yubico’s YubiKey+5+FIPS+Series+are multi-protocol security keys that eliminate account takeovers from phishing attacks with strong two-factor, multi-factor and passwordless authentication. These security keys support applications and services using a range of protocols such as OTP, FIDO U2F and FIDO2/WebAuthn and a Personal Identity Verification-compatible (PIV) Smart Card. The YubiKey 5 FIPS series is NSA-approved for the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide the highest level of user authentication and supports the ability to remove the tool following authentication in accordance with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) usability guidelines for multi-factor cryptographic devices.

“The U.S. military and government agencies have a critical need for more secure, modern communications technology to help counter current and future threats,” said Todd+Probert, President of National Security and Innovative Solutions at CACI. “CACI and our partners are bringing this state-of-the-art multi-factor authentication tool, combined with the most-advanced mobile hand-held device for trusted mobile platforms to the market. This capability is streamlined, proven and tested, and ready to deliver today in support of national security missions.”

“With data breaches continuing to rise, it has become increasingly critical for companies and government agencies to embrace a move toward modern, phishing-resistant, multi-factor authentication,” said Stina Ehrensvärd, CEO and co-founder, Yubico. “In the past several months, we’ve seen the US government release its Draft+Zero+Trust+Strategy%2C as well as a number of other actions, including a cybersecurity+executive+order, from the Executive Office of the President. This partnership with CACI delivers a great opportunity to increase awareness of the necessity to prevent and combat cybersecurity threats with phishing-resistant MFA.”

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Partnership

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211209005842r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005842/en/

