CACI and Yubico Announce Partnership to Enhance Trusted Mobile Platforms

CACI International Inc (NYSE%3A+CACI) announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Yubico through a memorandum of understanding that establishes Yubico as the exclusive provider of multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions in support of CACI’s trusted mobile platforms. Yubico will provide YubiKey+5+FIPS+Series products for enhanced security and authentication protocols for CACI’s software-defined key loading devices that enable more capable, secure, and resilient communications for U.S. government missions.

Yubico’s YubiKey+5+FIPS+Series+are multi-protocol security keys that eliminate account takeovers from phishing attacks with strong two-factor, multi-factor and passwordless authentication. These security keys support applications and services using a range of protocols such as OTP, FIDO U2F and FIDO2/WebAuthn and a Personal Identity Verification-compatible (PIV) Smart Card. The YubiKey 5 FIPS series is NSA-approved for the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide the highest level of user authentication and supports the ability to remove the tool following authentication in accordance with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) usability guidelines for multi-factor cryptographic devices.

“The U.S. military and government agencies have a critical need for more secure, modern communications technology to help counter current and future threats,” said Todd+Probert, President of National Security and Innovative Solutions at CACI. “CACI and our partners are bringing this state-of-the-art multi-factor authentication tool, combined with the most-advanced mobile hand-held device for trusted mobile platforms to the market. This capability is streamlined, proven and tested, and ready to deliver today in support of national security missions.”

“With data breaches continuing to rise, it has become increasingly critical for companies and government agencies to embrace a move toward modern, phishing-resistant, multi-factor authentication,” said Stina Ehrensvärd, CEO and co-founder, Yubico. “In the past several months, we’ve seen the US government release its Draft+Zero+Trust+Strategy%2C as well as a number of other actions, including a cybersecurity+executive+order, from the Executive Office of the President. This partnership with CACI delivers a great opportunity to increase awareness of the necessity to prevent and combat cybersecurity threats with phishing-resistant MFA.”

