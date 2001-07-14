TechTarget Announces 2021 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence

TechTarget%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2021 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major enterprise markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Data Center, Business Applications, Channel and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.

You can see the full list of this year’s winners here.

“Each year we are honored to recognize the best of the best in our industry,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “This year’s Archer Award winners are innovative marketing and sales leaders who are using purchase intent data to drive incredible outcomes for their business. Customer success is our #1 priority and we are extremely proud to work alongside and contribute to the ongoing success of this group of exceptional organizations.”

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category. Awards were presented in a series of virtual engagements.

2021 North American Archer Awards - Company Winners

Best Account-Based Marketing Program

WANdisco

Best Demand Generation Programs

EDB

Talend

Best Integrated Program

HPE

Best Thought Leadership Program

Deloitte Consulting

Marketing Innovation and Excellence

SolarWinds

Strategic Alliance Program Excellence

NVIDIA

Digital Marketer of the Year

Rubrik

Priority Engine™ Marketer of the Year

Palo Alto Networks

Priority Engine Sales Teams of the Year

Dell Technologies

Service Express

To learn more about the Archer Awards, click+here.

About The Archer Awards

TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter %40TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005880/en/