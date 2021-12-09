Logo
Holland America Line Appoints Bill Zucker Vice President of Public Relations and Communications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2021

Former agency executive to lead the company's communications strategy

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line announces the appointment of Bill Zucker as vice president of public relations and communications. A leader in media strategy, brand reputation and crisis communications, Zucker brings more than 20 years of consulting experience to the executive position.

Holland_America_Line_Logo.jpg

Holland America Line Appoints Bill Zucker Vice President of Public Relations and Communications

In his role as vice president of public relations and communications, Zucker will head the development, advancement and execution of public relations and communications functions, including media relations, special events, issues management, corporate giving and internal communications. He will report to Holland America President Gus Antorcha.

"Bill comes to Holland America Line with decades of retail communications and crisis management experience that will drive our public relations strategy and help us boldly tell our story in a new way," said Antorcha. "With his broadcast media and strategic communications background, Bill is a highly accomplished and respected professional. I look forward to the great things to come from his team."

Zucker joins Holland America Line most recently from Ketchum, a leading global communications consultancy, where he held the position of managing director, executive advisory and media services. Prior to Ketchum he was at BCW (formerly Burson-Marsteller). Zucker began his career in broadcast journalism and worked as a news producer and executive producer at ABC and CBS owned televisions stations.

"Travelers are ready to explore again, and Gus's vision for growth as Holland America Line returns to service is inspiring," Zucker said. "I am excited to help showcase the people and excellence behind this brand's once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

Zucker holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science and journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]
Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT:

Erik Elvejord

PHONE:

800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

EMAIL:

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF02700&sd=2021-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-line-appoints-bill-zucker-vice-president-of-public-relations-and-communications-301441497.html

SOURCE Holland America Line

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF02700&Transmission_Id=202112091200PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF02700&DateId=20211209
