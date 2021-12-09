Stericycle Communication Solutions Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the North America Patient Engagement Industry

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stericycle Communication Solutions Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the North America Patient Engagement Industry

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021

Innovative live voice and digital platform improves patient engagement and loyalty while enhancing the patient experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American patient engagement industry, Frost & Sullivan awards Stericycle Communication Solutions, a service of Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), with the 2021 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award for its strong overall performance and seamless solutions for healthcare organizations. Its well-established and comprehensive platform provides online and live voice scheduling, multilingual support, automated appointment reminders, and timely patient surveys, among other innovative strategies that drive patient access, action and adherence.

Stericycle_Award.jpg

Powered by advanced technology, the Stericycle Communication Solutions platform helps healthcare providers (HCPs) attract and retain patients, fill schedules, reduce no-show rates, keep patients informed about upcoming appointments, and receive feedback to continuously add meaningful improvements to the patient experience.

"Stericycle implements effective, data-driven, 'welcome mat' strategies for the optimal consumer experience, placing itself at the industry forefront," said Azza Fazar, best practices research associate at Frost & Sullivan. "As patient engagement becomes more critical, Frost & Sullivan believes that Stericycle Communication Solutions' position in the market grants them attainable long-term success with a well-rounded solution."

When most healthcare organizations struggled to adapt their strategies to the digital revolution accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Stericycle has been a leader in building patient engagement solutions such as vaccine and test scheduling, hotlines and patient instructions. HCPs need to offer mobile-friendly, easy-to-use, self-scheduling, and smooth online solutions to remain competitive and attract potential patients with customized experiences. This patient-centric approach is the key to impactful change that Stericycle brings to the healthcare experience.

"Improving patient engagement is more than providing an outstanding patient experience. It relies on delivering a highly personalized experience, quality interactions and timely responses to patients. Therefore, healthcare organizations must modernize their approaches to patient satisfaction and assess their patient journey holistically," said Chandni Mathur, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Healthcare organizations must implement the right strategies and solutions because when patients have a positive experience, they are more likely to be loyal to your organization in the future. Stericycle Communication Solutions has very effective patient retention strategies, and the company is setting a new standard in the patient engagement industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Stericycle Communication Solutions' unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

"We're honored to receive this recognition and validation of the impact our patient engagement solutions have on patients, hospitals, and health systems," said Matt Dickson, senior vice president of Stericycle Communication Solutions. "We're constantly innovating to ensure our offerings bring value to patients and health systems and look forward to continuing to help our clients increase patient loyalty in today's competitive marketplace."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Stericycle Communication Solutions

Stericycle Communication Solutions is an industry leader in patient engagement solutions, providing online scheduling, automated messaging, and strategic inbound and outbound call center services to drive patient access, action and adherence. Combining a human touch with innovative technologies, Stericycle Communication Solutions delivers best-in-class patient engagement solutions that help clients acquire and retain patients, achieve higher customer satisfaction rates, enhance their brands and grow revenue. For more information, visit www.stericyclecommunications.com.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visitwww.stericycle.com.

Contact:
Lindsey Whitaker
Marketing Coordinator - Best Practices Recognition
[email protected]
+1 (210) 477-8457

favicon.png?sn=DA02642&sd=2021-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stericycle-communication-solutions-earns-frost--sullivans-2021-best-practices-customer-value-leadership-award-in-the-north-america-patient-engagement-industry-301441537.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA02642&Transmission_Id=202112091210PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA02642&DateId=20211209
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment