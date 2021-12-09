Stericycle Communication Solutions Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the North America Patient Engagement Industry

PR Newswire

Innovative live voice and digital platform improves patient engagement and loyalty while enhancing the patient experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American patient engagement industry, Frost & Sullivan awards Stericycle Communication Solutions , a service of Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), with the 2021 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award for its strong overall performance and seamless solutions for healthcare organizations. Its well-established and comprehensive platform provides online and live voice scheduling, multilingual support, automated appointment reminders, and timely patient surveys, among other innovative strategies that drive patient access, action and adherence.

Powered by advanced technology, the Stericycle Communication Solutions platform helps healthcare providers (HCPs) attract and retain patients, fill schedules, reduce no-show rates, keep patients informed about upcoming appointments, and receive feedback to continuously add meaningful improvements to the patient experience.

"Stericycle implements effective, data-driven, 'welcome mat' strategies for the optimal consumer experience, placing itself at the industry forefront," said Azza Fazar, best practices research associate at Frost & Sullivan. "As patient engagement becomes more critical, Frost & Sullivan believes that Stericycle Communication Solutions' position in the market grants them attainable long-term success with a well-rounded solution."

When most healthcare organizations struggled to adapt their strategies to the digital revolution accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Stericycle has been a leader in building patient engagement solutions such as vaccine and test scheduling, hotlines and patient instructions. HCPs need to offer mobile-friendly, easy-to-use, self-scheduling, and smooth online solutions to remain competitive and attract potential patients with customized experiences. This patient-centric approach is the key to impactful change that Stericycle brings to the healthcare experience.

"Improving patient engagement is more than providing an outstanding patient experience. It relies on delivering a highly personalized experience, quality interactions and timely responses to patients. Therefore, healthcare organizations must modernize their approaches to patient satisfaction and assess their patient journey holistically," said Chandni Mathur, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Healthcare organizations must implement the right strategies and solutions because when patients have a positive experience, they are more likely to be loyal to your organization in the future. Stericycle Communication Solutions has very effective patient retention strategies, and the company is setting a new standard in the patient engagement industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Stericycle Communication Solutions' unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

"We're honored to receive this recognition and validation of the impact our patient engagement solutions have on patients, hospitals, and health systems," said Matt Dickson, senior vice president of Stericycle Communication Solutions. "We're constantly innovating to ensure our offerings bring value to patients and health systems and look forward to continuing to help our clients increase patient loyalty in today's competitive marketplace."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Stericycle Communication Solutions

Stericycle Communication Solutions is an industry leader in patient engagement solutions, providing online scheduling, automated messaging, and strategic inbound and outbound call center services to drive patient access, action and adherence. Combining a human touch with innovative technologies, Stericycle Communication Solutions delivers best-in-class patient engagement solutions that help clients acquire and retain patients, achieve higher customer satisfaction rates, enhance their brands and grow revenue. For more information, visit www.stericyclecommunications.com .

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visitwww.stericycle.com.

