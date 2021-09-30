Frank Funds Buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells Evergy Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Frank Funds Buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells Evergy Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Frank Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Duke Energy Corp, New Frontier Health Corp, sells Evergy Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc, , Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frank Funds. As of 2021Q3, Frank Funds owns 105 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Camelot Event Driven Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camelot+event+driven+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Camelot Event Driven Fund
  1. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 57,500 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio.
  2. Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 50,000 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 23,500 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
  4. Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 18,500 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.59%
  5. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 15,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Frank Funds initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Frank Funds initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Frank Funds initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $233.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Frank Funds initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5. The stock is now traded at around $100.456400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)

Frank Funds initiated holding in New Frontier Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Frank Funds initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $33.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCCH.PFD)

Frank Funds added to a holding in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp by 77.42%. The purchase prices were between $2.42 and $3.39, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)

Frank Funds sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $163.99 and $235.57, with an estimated average price of $196.66.

Sold Out: (BPY)

Frank Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $18.8.

Reduced: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Frank Funds reduced to a holding in Evergy Inc by 45.59%. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.2%. Frank Funds still held 18,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Frank Funds reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 9999%. The sale prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $129.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Frank Funds still held -1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Camelot Event Driven Fund. Also check out:

1. Camelot Event Driven Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Camelot Event Driven Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Camelot Event Driven Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Camelot Event Driven Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider