Frank Funds Buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells Evergy Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc,

Investment company Frank Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Duke Energy Corp, New Frontier Health Corp, sells Evergy Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc, , Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frank Funds. As of 2021Q3, Frank Funds owns 105 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 57,500 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 50,000 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 23,500 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 18,500 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.59% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 15,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.

Frank Funds initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frank Funds initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frank Funds initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $233.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frank Funds initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5. The stock is now traded at around $100.456400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frank Funds initiated holding in New Frontier Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frank Funds initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $33.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frank Funds added to a holding in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp by 77.42%. The purchase prices were between $2.42 and $3.39, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frank Funds sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $163.99 and $235.57, with an estimated average price of $196.66.

Frank Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $18.8.

Frank Funds reduced to a holding in Evergy Inc by 45.59%. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.2%. Frank Funds still held 18,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Frank Funds reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 9999%. The sale prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $129.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Frank Funds still held -1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.