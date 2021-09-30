Mundoval Funds Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Organon, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc

Added Positions: LMT, OGN, TSN, BTI, BUD, INTC,

Investment company Mundoval Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Organon, Tyson Foods Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, sells Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mundoval Funds. As of 2021Q3, Mundoval Funds owns 35 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,000 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 7,500 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 700 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY) - 12,000 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 600 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio.

Mundoval Funds added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $341.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mundoval Funds added to a holding in Organon & Co by 1233.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mundoval Funds added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $83.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mundoval Funds added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mundoval Funds added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $72.1, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mundoval Funds sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.