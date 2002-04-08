Logo
DIRTT opens flagship client experience center in Dallas, Texas

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Highlights DIRTT’s ability to offer complete design freedom and help clients respond to growth in hybrid work and demands for greater flexibility

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) ( DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, opens 14,000 square foot client experience center in Dallas, Texas, showcasing rapidly adaptable spaces for commercial, healthcare and education industries.

“Located in the heart of Legacy West in Plano, Texas, this client experience center is home to our US headquarters and is strategically situated alongside a growing number of multi-national companies, including commercial real estate firms and general contractors also headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex,” says Kevin O’Meara, DIRTT’s President and CEO.

Designed in partnership with leading global architectural firm Gensler, this is DIRTT’s largest and most comprehensive client experience center, showcasing a wide range of resilient solutions that foster greater collaboration between people and teams while seamlessly integrating technology.

“At DIRTT, our digital tools enable clients to design in real-time and the expertise contained in our ICE® software provides the responsiveness that allows them to reduce risk for their projects and ensures that what they see is exactly what will be produced. This level of design and execution integration provides the confidence that working with DIRTT will achieve their goals while optimizing their client experience,” says Mark Greffen, DIRTT’s Chief Technology Officer.

The Dallas client experience center reflects the complete design freedom architects can expect while designing with DIRTT and is the blueprint for development of future client experience centers.

“With the growth in hybrid work and the demand for greater flexibility, being able to show our clients how they can transform their environments into beautiful, modern and highly functional spaces is our priority. Industrialized construction allows for greater adaptability in design, ensuring relevancy today, and a readiness for tomorrow,” says Jennifer Warawa, DIRTT’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The opening of DIRTT’s newest client experience center in Dallas is the latest in the company’s move to expand its footprint to serve clients across North America. Earlier this year, it opened a new plant in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and upgraded its Chicago client experience center. In addition, DIRTT launched an editorial platform called Make.Space to keep organizations, and design and build leaders informed of the latest trends in industrialized construction.

The client experience center in Dallas welcomes visitors by appointment. To book a tour of the space please email, [email protected].

About DIRTT
DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule, and final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner, and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, AZ, Savannah, GA, Rock Hill, SC, and Calgary, AB. The Company works with distribution partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

For more information, contact
Kim MacEachern
Investor Relations, DIRTT
403-618-4539
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5109ab43-c31d-4508-b04b-0c80bd38f606

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e0ec61b-8ea5-428b-b2ac-627b69333d39

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62db73f8-2052-4909-b33b-26d9fa6db96d

ti?nf=ODQwOTMwNCM0NjA2NDg1IzIwODE3MzQ=
DIRTT-Environmental-Solutions.png

