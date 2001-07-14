Chase Opens California Flagship Branch in Downtown Los Angeles

Today, Chase celebrates the grand opening of its California flagship retail branch located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles at LA Live – Southern California’s premier entertainment destination.

“Los Angeles is open for business and we are thrilled to be leading the way for the business community to return to downtown Los Angeles after the last two years,” said Jennifer Piepszak, Co-CEO of Chase Consumer and Community Banking. “Our California flagship branch is more than a place for banking. It’s a place to bring Los Angeles together and serve as a hub for our customers and businesses to revitalize and grow the community.”

Located directly across from LA Live’s sports and entertainment arena and just steps away from the Los Angeles Convention Center, the flagship location, one of Chase’s largest and most innovative branches in the country, will serve as a gateway for area residents and visitors from around the world to the focal point of downtown Los Angeles.

The branch integrates the latest digital technology, amenities and design elements that creates a unique and modern space for customers and employees. New features include:

New community “living room” area to host events, community groups and local non-profits;

Free use of the tech bar space and Wi-Fi for the community, patrons, and residents;

Workshops to build financial health - including sessions on saving, budgeting and building credit;

A modernized workspace for banking services including enhanced ATMs with full digital and mobile capabilities, and bankers to help community residents open affordable accounts.

“Our branches are about people and local businesses, from our customers and employees to the communities they serve,” said Dr. Betty Uribe, California Divisional Director of Chase Consumer and Community Banking. “The doors are open at our California flagship branch to welcome any resident, visitor and business seeking guidance to achieve their goals and will serve as place to help our community thrive.”

The flagship branch will also be used to host after hours community events and discussions with bankers on topics that matter most to customers. Discussions will range from how to start a small business, understanding how credit scores work, retirement planning, and steps on how to build savings for milestone moments.

The flagship branch will complement other branches in the area, like the new Crenshaw Community Center branch in South Los Angeles opened in May 2021. Here and elsewhere Chase branches have been holding similar community events like Currency Conversations for the firm’s Advancing+Black+Pathways program, focusing on helping black women and families achieve financial success.

The flagship branch is the latest example of Chase’s investment in communities and its branch network nationwide. Approximately 30 percent of its new branches will be in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. The bank also continues to open digital-first locations across the country that help customers manage every day transactions while still getting help from a banker.

JPMorgan Chase has a long history serving Los Angeles. Chase serves more than five million consumers and has a local network of nearly 300 branches.

The California flagship branch, located at 1200 South Figueroa Street, is the second of its kind in the country. It follows the bank’s New York City flagship branch located at 390 Madison Avenue which opened in 2019.

