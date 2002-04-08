Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Executive Officer

LAKEVILLE, Conn., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), “SAL”, the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced the appointment of a new Executive Officer of the Bank effective January 1, 2022.



Todd J. Rubino was named Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Lending Officer. Mr. Rubino, age 53, has served as Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer of the Bank since Salisbury acquired Riverside Bank in December of 2014. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President, Senior Lending Officer of Riverside Bank from 2011 to 2014. Mr. Rubino holds a B.A. in Economics from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He has more than 30 years of experience in community banking.

“The change in responsibilities for Todd is part of a management reorganization intended to improve operating efficiency and effectiveness,” stated Rick Cantele, President and CEO of Salisbury. “I believe this restructure will benefit the Bank in many ways such as improving internal processes, enriching the customer experience, enhancing communication, deepening our bench strength, and supporting our succession efforts in key areas. I look forward to continuing to work with Todd as we focus on our commitment to our stakeholders and the long-term success of our company.”

Forward-Looking Statements

