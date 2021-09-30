PF Small-Cap Growth Fund Buys Paycor HCM Inc, Thoughtworks Holding Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Sells Vertex Inc, , Nuvei Corp

New Purchases: PYCR, TWKS, IIPR, FXLV, EWCZ, RELY, BROS, LZ, TWST, MXCT, PRCT, ONON, DH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Paycor HCM Inc, Thoughtworks Holding Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, F45 Training Holdings Inc, European Wax Center Inc, sells Vertex Inc, , Nuvei Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Silicon Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PF Small-Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, PF Small-Cap Growth Fund owns 118 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 12,386 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.55% CACI International Inc (CACI) - 5,292 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 20,652 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 17,236 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16% Nuvei Corp (NVEI) - 8,915 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.12%

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Paycor HCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $38.86, with an estimated average price of $32.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 21,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.8 and $34.41, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 21,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.59 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $225.6. The stock is now traded at around $256.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in F45 Training Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 38,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $24.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Remitly Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $40.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 15,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Rogers Corp by 295.57%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $213.82, with an estimated average price of $196.95. The stock is now traded at around $271.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 92.56%. The purchase prices were between $84.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $89.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Alkami Technology Inc by 113.70%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 142.24%. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 44,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $19.37.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $138.04 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $150.21.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Metromile Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $9.22, with an estimated average price of $5.68.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in TMX Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.16 and $142, with an estimated average price of $136.51.

PF Small-Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11.