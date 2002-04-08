Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jane Musser Nelson Joins the Boards of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Adams Natural Resources Fund

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BALTIMORE, Md., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund (: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (: PEO), two of the nation’s oldest closed-end funds, announce the election of Jane Musser Nelson as an independent director of the Funds, effective December 9, 2021.

Ms. Musser Nelson is a seasoned investment management professional specializing in traditional and alternative financial assets, as well as an experienced corporate board member who brings more than 30 years of experience to the Adams Funds. Currently an adviser to investment firms, foundations and trusts, Ms. Musser Nelson formerly was the Managing Director of Investments for Cambridge Associates, a global asset manager for endowments, private wealth and pension plans. Prior to that she served in senior management roles at Bain Capital, ING Capital Advisors and Eaton Vance. Ms. Musser Nelson received her undergraduate degree in Economics from Smith College and her M.B.A. from Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.

“Jane’s experience complements the core strengths of the Board,” said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of the Funds. “We look forward to Jane’s contributions to Adams Funds and the benefit of her long experience in investment management.”

“I am honored and consider it a privilege to serve on the Board of Directors of Adams Funds,” said Ms. Musser Nelson. “I am mindful that as they approach their one hundredth year of operations, the Adams Funds remain two of the most well-respected closed-end funds in the market today. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to ensure the continued growth and success of these historic Funds.”

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Shareholder Communications
Adams Funds
410.752.5900 or 800.638.2479
[email protected]

