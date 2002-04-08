Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2021 totaled $169.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $82.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $87.0 billion. In November, Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $2.1 billion of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of November 30, 2021 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $27,215 Global Discovery 2,268 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 17,120 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 5,666 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,718 Non-U.S. Growth 19,821 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 9,080 China Post-Venture 141 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,801 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,796 International Value Team International Value 29,501 International Small Cap Value 22 Global Value Team Global Value 25,180 Select Equity 401 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,033 Credit Team High Income 7,921 Credit Opportunities 122 Developing World Team Developing World 8,595 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,620 Antero Peak Hedge 1,208 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $169,229

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $27 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

