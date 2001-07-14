Edison International Announces the Appointment of Peter Taylor as Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Edison International Announces the Appointment of Peter Taylor as Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today announced that Peter Taylor will serve as the company’s next independent, non-executive chair of its board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006083/en/

Bill_Sullivan.jpg

William Sullivan, board member, Edison International (photo: Edison International)

Taylor, who first joined the board in 2011, will succeed William P. Sullivan, who has served since 2015 and as independent board chair since 2016. Sullivan will retire from the board in April 2022 after reaching the retirement age set forth in the company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines. Taylor will assume the role of chair at the Edison International Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on April 28, 2022.

“The board is committed to its policy of having an independent director serve as the company’s board chair and looks forward to working with Peter in his new leadership role,” said Sullivan.

“I cannot thank Bill enough for his dedicated service to the company over the past six years,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “He has made many important contributions to our company, including furthering our safety journey, our focus on DEI, our clean energy strategy and our resolve to mitigate wildfire risk.”

“We have benefited from his perspective as a chief executive officer of a large public company and from his significant operational, risk management and company transformation experience. What stands out most to me is Bill’s unwavering commitment to our values,” added Pizarro.

Since 2014, Taylor, 62, has been the president of ECMC Foundation, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving educational outcomes for students from underserved backgrounds. From 2009 to 2014, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for the University of California system, where he oversaw all aspects of financial management at the 10 campuses and the five medical centers. Taylor also chaired the UCLA Foundation Board and, from 2006-2008, chaired the UCLA task force on African American Admissions, Recruitment and Retention. Previously, Taylor had an accomplished career in investment banking and municipal finance.

At Edison International, Taylor currently serves as the chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and is a member of the Safety and Operations Committee. In addition to serving on the Edison board, he is also a director of 23andMe, Inc., a trustee of the Western Asset Fund and a director of Pacific Mutual Holding Company, the Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, the Kaiser Family Foundation and the College Futures Foundation. He previously served on the board of trustees of the California State University system, where he chaired the Educational Policy and Finance committees.

Taylor earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and history from UCLA and his master’s degree in public policy analysis from Claremont Graduate University.

“I am honored to take on the role of independent chair of Edison International,” Taylor said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the board and the talented leadership team in our partnerships with customers, investors and other stakeholders to create a sustainable, clean energy future.”

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation's largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211209006083r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006083/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment