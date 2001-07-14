National Beverage Corp. Reports Record Second Quarter Revenues - Reflects Upon Dynamic Performance

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

National Beverage Corp. Reports Record Second Quarter Revenues - Reflects Upon Dynamic Performance

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for its second quarter ended October 30, 2021:

  • Net sales were $283.2 million, a second quarter sales record;
  • Gross profit was $101.5 million;
  • Earnings per share was $.42; and
  • Cash was $273 million, up 41%.

“Our results for the quarter are a dynamic reflection of the current business conditions in America and around the planet,” stated a company spokesperson. “While net sales for the quarter increased 13% from the pre-pandemic levels of the second quarter of FY20, the dynamics of how we monitor and measure internal performance reveal metrics that reflect the reality of our results. The current, well-publicized conditions, while impacting all consumer products companies, prevented us from meeting consumer demand and resulted in creating record backlogs at the end of the quarter.

“Beverage companies utilize several methods to get their products to consumers. National is a genuine partner to major retailers in that we utilize assets that are owned by both our company and the retailer to effectively lower the cost to the consumer. Conditions have temporarily reduced the importance of gross profit as a significant business metric making sales backlogs (currently) an important indicator of consumer demand.

“The recently announced $3.00 per share cash dividend is further evidence of our focus on growing long-term shareholder value. Seventeen years ago, National Beverage’s market capitalization stood at approximately $315 million and our balance sheet equity was $125 million. Since that time, we will have paid out over $1.2 billion in dividends. In other words, we have returned over 3.8x the starting market capitalization and almost 10x our starting balance sheet equity! We believe that innovation has made this possible and is the magic ingredient that separates us from our competition.

“This magic might not fit with conventional notions of return on invested capital, but few companies can match our ‘cash-on-cash’ track record. In our view, it reflects the corporate philosophy that defines who we are.

“Team National is deeply concerned about those who may not be as fortunate as we are. We sincerely hope all will feel our special Peace and Joy this Wonderful Time of Year . . . Merry Christmas!”

“Patriotism” – If Only We Could Bottle It!

National Beverage Corp.
Consolidated Results for the Periods Ended
October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Oct. 30, 2021 Oct. 31, 2020 Oct. 30, 2021 Oct. 31, 2020
Net Sales

$

283,158

$

271,809

$

594,870

$

565,176

Net Income

$

39,284

$

47,164

$

93,100

$

98,328

Earnings Per Common Share
Basic

$

.42

$

.51

$

1.00

$

1.05

Diluted

$

.42

$

.50

$

.99

$

1.05

Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic

93,321

93,276

93,310

93,262

Diluted

93,640

93,754

93,607

93,632

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings which may cause actual results or achievements to differ from the results or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. The Company disclaims an obligation to update or announce revisions to any forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211209006094r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006094/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment