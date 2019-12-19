The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Changes to Senior Sales Team Following Galaxie Acquisition

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company is pleased to announce changes to its senior sales team to drive forward leading sales strategies and accelerate the launch of the Company's innovative products throughout Canada following the Galaxie Brands Corporation ("Galaxie") acquisition.

Rachel D'Silva is joining the TGOD management team as VP Sales – Galaxie, and will be managing Key accounts for TGOD in addition to managing the Cruuzy sales growth. Rachel has been Vice President Sales at recently acquired Galaxie Brands Corporation since March 2021. Ms. D'Silva has extensive experience in the cannabis and alcohol industries. She previously was Chief Sales Officer at Fluent Beverages, a cannabis beverage JV between Labatt Breweries and Tilray and held senior marketing roles at Aphria, Diageo and InBev.

Robert Gora, Vice President Sales-TGOD, will continue to lead the independent retail and medical channels, as well as the dedicated sales force represented through Acosta across the country. Prior to joining TGOD in 2019, Mr. Gora was General Manager, Medical for MedReleaf and has more than fifteen years experience in the pharma industry, having worked for Innomar Strategies and Brystol-Myers Squibb.

"As we continue to develop strategies to support and increase sales, address commercial gaps and respond to rapidly changing market conditions, we will leverage Robert's and Rachel's experience in the cannabis industry to execute sales strategies that drive sell-through," said Sean Bovingdon, TGOD's CEO and Interim CFO.

The Company further announces the departure of Gayle Duncan, CGO effective December 15th, 2021. The Company appreciates Gayle's contribution in establishing The Green Organic Dutchman as an emerging leader in quality and sustainable cannabis.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, the company serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy brands, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

The companies Common Shares and Warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020, trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. The companies Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

