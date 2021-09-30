Chai Trust Co Llc Buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Desktop Metal Inc, SomaLogic Inc, Sells Altimar Acquisition Corp II, Northern Star Investment Corp III, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ZI, SLGC,
- Added Positions: VTI, RSP, VEA, IEMG, DM, VHT,
- Sold Out: ATMR.U, NSTC.U, MUB, VTEB, BBJP,
These are the top 5 holdings of CHAI TRUST CO LLC
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 3,465,762 shares, 22.94% of the total portfolio.
- Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 12,949,182 shares, 22.08% of the total portfolio.
- Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 13,046,376 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio.
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,210,706 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 361,503 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SomaLogic Inc (SLGC)
Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in SomaLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $12.77, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Chai Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Altimar Acquisition Corp II (ATMR.U)
Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1.Sold Out: Northern Star Investment Corp III (NSTC.U)
Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.79 and $117.26, with an estimated average price of $116.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.62 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $55.07.Sold Out: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $61.89, with an estimated average price of $57.93.
