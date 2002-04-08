Tecnoglass Provides Business Update and Increases Full Year 2021 Growth Outlook

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tecnoglass Provides Business Update and Increases Full Year 2021 Growth Outlook

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

- Revenues of $456 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $140 Million Year to Date Through November 2021

- Operating Cashflow of Approximately $100 Million Through November 2021 –

- Increases Full Year 2021 Outlook for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to a Range of $490-495 Million and $147-150 Million Respectively -

- Provides Comments on What It Believes Are Inaccurate and Groundless Statements Made in Short Seller Report -

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. ( TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”),a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today updated the financial outlook it disclosed on November 8, 2021 for full year 2021. Year to date through November 2021, Adjusted EBITDA has increased over 50% to approximately $140 million on total revenues of approximately $456 million. The Company remains on pace to deliver another year of record cash flow with cash flow from operations at approximately $100 million year to date through November 2021. Based on the financial performance through November 2021, the Company is increasing its full year outlook, with its expectation for revenue to be in the range of $490 million to $495 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $147 million to $150 million.

Tecnoglass also noted that it believes the recent report issued by a short seller contains inaccurate statements, groundless claims, character attacks, and speculation with the intent of misleading investors and driving down the value of the Company’s shares for their personal gain. The personal, and arguably discriminatory, attacks on Tecnoglass executives made by the short seller appear to have been made to distract from the Company’s achievements and progress. The Company also notes that following the issuance of the short report, multiple stakeholders that are very familiar with the Company, including long-term clients, have expressed their continued support of the Company and the management team.

The Company reiterated its expectation to continue to execute on its profitable growth strategy and generate cash flow to deliver additional value for its shareholders. The Company also noted, as announced on December 8, 2021, that the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend by 136%, as a sign of its confidence in the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives and the strength of the momentum in the U.S. single-family residential business. Additionally, the favorable terms and increased financial capacity afforded by the upsizing of its oversubscribed credit revolver in November 2021 reinforce the Company´s financial and operational strength.

Tecnoglass remains focused on executing its strategy and encourages shareholders to read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its financial results, audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltda, including its New York based National Office, the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 for more details on Tecnoglass’s performance, related party transactions, accounting policies and practices, and its outlook. The Company urges investors to not make decisions based on the short seller report and to review public filings for material information that pertains to its business.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 2.7 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass’ financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Santiago Giraldo
CFO
305-503-9062
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQwOTQ3MCM0NjA3MTY5IzIwMjYwNzg=
Tecnoglass-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment