INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI). The investigation concerns whether Nuvei has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a research report regarding Nuvei, alleging inaccuracies in the Company’s claims of growth. The report claims that Nuvei “has covered up a pattern of business failures, lack of organic growth, and a web of relationships with individuals connected to major Ponzi Schemes and alleged fraudulent activities.” Furthermore, while Nuvei is reporting “remarkable financial success,” Spruce Point asserts that the Company’s financial disclosures are “weak” and that “results are being temporarily enhanced from concentrated exposure to high risk gaming and eCommerce.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $39.38 per share, or approximately 40.5%, from $97.35 per share to close at $57.97 per share on December 8, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nuvei securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected] , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com .

