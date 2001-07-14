Edison International Raises Common Stock Dividend 5.66%; 18th Consecutive Annual Increase

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.70 per share, payable on Jan. 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2021. This action increases the annual dividend by $0.15 per share. The 2022 annual dividend rate will be $2.80 per share, an increase of 5.66% from the current annual dividend rate of $2.65 per share.

“I’m pleased that Edison International has increased its dividend for the 18th consecutive year. The approval of this 5.66% increase reflects the board and management’s continued confidence in the company’s 5 to 7% long-term EPS growth target,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “This long-term growth is driven by Southern California Edison’s investments in wildfire mitigation and the infrastructure needed for economywide electrification. As Edison leads the transformation of the electric power industry, the power grid remains at the core of achieving a safe, reliable, and affordable clean-energy future.”

Additionally, SCE today declared the following dividend:

A semiannual dividend of $31.25 per share on the Series E preference stock, payable on Feb. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on Jan. 5, 2022.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

