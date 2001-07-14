Babcock & Wilcox and its Fosler Solar Subsidiary Welcome Secretary of Energy Granholm for Tour of "Illinois Solar for All" Project

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) and Fosler Solar, a Babcock & Wilcox company, welcomed U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm today for a tour of the company’s Gar Creek solar project in Kankakee, Ill., which is part of the Illinois Solar for All program.

B&W’s Fosler Solar subsidiary owns the 40-acre, 4.8-megawatt Gar Creek solar project, which is currently under construction and employs approximately 45 union workers, primarily representing United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 174. Anticipated for completion in the first quarter of 2022, the facility will provide clean power to nearly 1,000 Illinois residents through the Illinois Solar for All program, providing a significant cost savings on their energy bills. Illinois Solar for All provides families in low-income communities better access to clean, renewable energy through incentives that make solar installations and power more affordable.

“We were pleased to welcome Secretary Granholm today and appreciated the opportunity to discuss the role of renewable power in America’s clean energy future,” said B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young. “As we look to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy generation and industry over the coming years, technologies such as solar, waste-to-energy, biomass-to-energy, generating hydrogen for energy and deploying carbon-capture technologies will be critical to our and the world’s success.”

“Gar Creek will provide affordable, clean, renewable energy to local residents, and has helped create dozens of union jobs that benefit the local community,” Young said. “We’re proud to own and lead a project that will have such a positive impact on the Kankakee community.”

Secretary Granholm noted that projects like Gar Creek will play a key role in expanding the availability of clean, renewable energy in the United States.

“Community solar is so unique because it really does allow access to solar for people who may not have a home that they own or who share a home,” Granholm said. “So, we (see this project) as part of our national community solar partnership. We have 600,000 homes now and we want to get to 5 million homes with community solar in the U.S. by 2025.”

The Gar Creek project was developed by Trajectory Energy Partners in conjunction with landowners, the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, the Kankakee Community College, local unions, and community leaders. Fosler Solar purchased the project in 2020 and is leading construction and installation activities. Residents of the project’s anchor customer, the Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), will be given priority access to purchase electricity generated at Gar Creek at a reduced rate. Additional power will be offered to other Kankakee residents who apply for and meet income guidelines.

Trajectory Energy Partners is working with community groups across northern Illinois to offer eligible low-income residents an opportunity to subscribe to the project. More information on becoming a subscriber is available at www.comed.com%2Fgivearay.

