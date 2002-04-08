WPFH Announces Acquisition of KPOP 1004 Retail Chain

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), announces today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kimco Industries Inc., the owner and operator of the retail chain KPOP 1004, a K-POP and K-Beauty specialty store.



KPOP 1004 stores are currently located in the Ontario Mills Shopping Center of Ontario, CA; Westfield Valencia Town Center of Valencia, CA; and the Premium Outlets of Las Vegas, NV. Over the next 24 months, Kimco intends to open up stores in four more markets including Houston, Seattle, Newark, and Miami.

As part of the acquisition agreement, WPFH will be changing its name to KPOP 1004, complete audits, and file a Form 10 registration statement with the SEC in preparation for OTCQB and KOSDAQ (the Korean Stock Exchange) up-listing and cross-listing.

KPOP, the Korean Wave (Hallyu) is the expansion of Korean culture, arts and media throughout the world. In 2019 the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Creative Content Agency estimated the total South Korean cultural and art industry sales for 2018 at $5.31 Billion US Dollars. KPOP music continues to grow rapidly in the US, having sold over 40 Million physical albums in 2020 alone. The top 9 largest KPOP groups generated over $50 Million dollars from touring last year in a pandemic reduced time.

The Korean Wave is not just about music either; Netflix has committed to spending $500 Million to develop more Korean content this year alone. Additionally, The K-Beauty market accounts for $10.3 Billion in revenue and is estimated to grow to $31.6 Billion by 2029.

About World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc.

World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and operator of on-line technology, gaming platforms and brands. The company does not offer any games or gaming opportunities for cash in the United States and is not licensed as a gaming operator in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

To learn more about World Poker Fund Holdings ( WPFH, Financial) and its upcoming events, please visitwww.worldpokerfund.com.

