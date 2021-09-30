Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust Buys Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, CVR Energy Inc, Sells Manhattan Associates Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, International Game Technology PLC

New Purchases: OLLI, CVI, APLE, FLR, JNPR, CIEN, AAN, TVTX, CARA, PING, PSN, PRA, WLL, KMPR, NGM, OIS, DHC, AGIO, PRDO, REVG, AOUT, QMCO, HSII, LLNW, CVGI, NBTB, BHLB, PTVE, EXEL, SMP, HIBB, CIVB, NBHC, ATNI, OCN, DHX, HOFT, SR, LCUT, FARM, HTBI, SVRA, FPI, ADVM, AVNS, STBA, YELL, NNBR, CNDT, TWI, GCO, FSFG, LL, CNSL, BV, MG, BCEL, BHB, OYST, KVHI,

OLLI, CVI, APLE, FLR, JNPR, CIEN, AAN, TVTX, CARA, PING, PSN, PRA, WLL, KMPR, NGM, OIS, DHC, AGIO, PRDO, REVG, AOUT, QMCO, HSII, LLNW, CVGI, NBTB, BHLB, PTVE, EXEL, SMP, HIBB, CIVB, NBHC, ATNI, OCN, DHX, HOFT, SR, LCUT, FARM, HTBI, SVRA, FPI, ADVM, AVNS, STBA, YELL, NNBR, CNDT, TWI, GCO, FSFG, LL, CNSL, BV, MG, BCEL, BHB, OYST, KVHI, Added Positions: GO, CCMP, CWK, ICUI, AMWD, TDS, DHT, UNM, SFL, MOH, SWX, OLN, NWN, OCFC, KW, PCH, BCC, ENDP, GNW, RLGY, XRX, LCI, RYAM, SXC, USM, EQC, CAC, RRD, STXB, BFST, ISTR, BSET, CSLT, CNCE, FSBW, WNC, IVC, REPH, OSBC,

BLUE, DDS, LIVN, TGI, MOD, TILE, KRA, ESI, TEN, GNK, MTW, SKYW, VECO, SIG, VOYA, VSTO, SCL, ADUS, UNF, CR, VRRM, ESGR, PAGP, CASS, HY, VREX, HMST, NR, VTOL, MDRX, BECN, EME, CRMT, ENS, LSTR, VRTS, PLUS, HCSG, IPAR, KELYA, DORM, SP, HMTV, YELP, VRTV, ECOL, LC, WH, BCOR, UIS, VEC, EIG, RBB, BHE, SNEX, SPNT, CXW, SPTN, AGTC, APG, TACO, DNOW, ATRO, AGX, CCF, CMTL, MRC, CMLS, RVI, DZSI, USX, UFI, SHBI, POWL, KBAL, ADTN, PSTX, SELB, DAKT, UTI, LYTS, MTRX, Sold Out: MANH, JLL, IGT, AR, IHRT, TGNA, GDOT, PBI, ASH, BHF, ECHO, ARLO, BTU, UHAL, TRGP, STAR, TXT, RAD, CSV, PARR, RYI, AGS, ACBI, SPB, NWSA, MSGS, KTB, WCC, SNCR, OI, DBD, POST, SCWX, SNR, DXPE, PPC, STFC, ROIC, HOPE, CAMP, RM, VRA, NSP, EXTN, BVH, III, CSPR, ESQ, BYSI, GPX, PCB, EVBN, OSMT, ASRT,

Investment company Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, CVR Energy Inc, Cushman & Wakefield PLC, CMC Materials Inc, sells Manhattan Associates Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, International Game Technology PLC, Antero Resources Corp, iHeartMedia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust. As of 2021Q3, Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust owns 379 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 131,829 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. ePlus Inc (PLUS) - 58,000 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) - 14,200 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% CMC Materials Inc (CCMP) - 34,400 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.68% UniFirst Corp (UNF) - 19,400 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 38,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in CVR Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.46 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 80,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.09 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 84,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.6 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 77,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $58.51, with an estimated average price of $55.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp by 109.24%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 163,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC by 54.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $17.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 203,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $145.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 34,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in ICU Medical Inc by 66.41%. The purchase prices were between $186.8 and $260, with an estimated average price of $209.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $64.91 and $82.49, with an estimated average price of $73.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc by 190.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.04 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $19.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 73,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $139.62 and $166.43, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $14.63.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.68.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $18.16.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 78.64%. The sale prices were between $11.24 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust still held 8,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in Dillard's Inc by 39.13%. The sale prices were between $164.47 and $210.06, with an estimated average price of $190.37. The stock is now traded at around $264.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust still held 6,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 56.5%. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $82.24. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust still held 6,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 65.17%. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust still held 15,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 79.5%. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust still held 9,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in Kraton Corp by 80.97%. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $45.64, with an estimated average price of $39.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Nationwide Variable Insurance Trust still held 3,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.