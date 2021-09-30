NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: BDX, UPS, AZO, DGX, CERN, K, CPB, PKG, DG, DTM, GME, FCN, ATR, KMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, United Parcel Service Inc, AutoZone Inc, Clorox Co, sells Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Mastercard Inc, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund owns 178 stocks with a total value of $729 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 20,944 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 41,264 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 25,720 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 21,368 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 34,614 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $245.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15. The stock is now traded at around $1965.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26. The stock is now traded at around $157.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $61.74 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $63.83. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 64.25%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $665.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,019 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund added to a holding in Clorox Co by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28. The stock is now traded at around $166.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 51,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund added to a holding in Public Storage by 69.93%. The purchase prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $342.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 123.65%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund added to a holding in Waters Corp by 152.84%. The purchase prices were between $351.18 and $424.7, with an estimated average price of $391.65. The stock is now traded at around $343.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $87.51, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

NVIT AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $24.37.