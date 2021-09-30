Matrix Advisors Value Fund Buys Fiserv Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Added Positions: FISV, BDX, QCOM, FDX, ZBH, USB, VIAC, TFC, WFC, KO, CMCSA, PNW,

FISV, BDX, QCOM, FDX, ZBH, USB, VIAC, TFC, WFC, KO, CMCSA, PNW, Reduced Positions: EBAY, GILD, STT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Advisors Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Matrix Advisors Value Fund owns 32 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,600 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,460 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 19,950 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 7,600 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 7,400 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.

Matrix Advisors Value Fund added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matrix Advisors Value Fund added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $245.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.