Matrix Advisors Value Fund Buys Fiserv Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

- Added Positions: FISV, BDX, QCOM, FDX, ZBH, USB, VIAC, TFC, WFC, KO, CMCSA, PNW,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, GILD, STT,
For the details of Matrix Advisors Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+advisors+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Matrix Advisors Value Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,600 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,460 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 19,950 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 7,600 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 7,400 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
Matrix Advisors Value Fund added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Matrix Advisors Value Fund added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $245.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Matrix Advisors Value Fund. Also check out:
1. Matrix Advisors Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matrix Advisors Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matrix Advisors Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matrix Advisors Value Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment