Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Warby Parker Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Roblox Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc, Intuit Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Warby Parker Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Snowflake Inc, Blend Labs Inc, Vtex, sells Roblox Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc, Intuit Inc, TAL Education Group, Yatsen Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $52.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,131,734 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. JD.com Inc (JD) - 51,139,125 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Sea Ltd (SE) - 10,413,900 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 11,046,234 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 7,308,200 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 15,132,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.82 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 13,664,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 18,475,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Vtex. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,312,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Spire Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $9.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $361.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,171,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 267.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.01 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,753,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,189,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,732,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Oscar Health Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $17.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,514,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 50.81%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,770,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.37.