Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Warby Parker Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Roblox Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc, Intuit Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Warby Parker Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Roblox Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc, Intuit Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Warby Parker Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Snowflake Inc, Blend Labs Inc, Vtex, sells Roblox Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc, Intuit Inc, TAL Education Group, Yatsen Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $52.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Chase Coleman 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chase+coleman/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chase Coleman
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,131,734 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. JD.com Inc (JD) - 51,139,125 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  3. Sea Ltd (SE) - 10,413,900 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  4. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 11,046,234 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  5. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 7,308,200 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 15,132,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.82 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 13,664,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blend Labs Inc (BLND)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 18,475,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vtex (VTEX)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Vtex. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,312,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Matterport Inc (MTTR)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Spire Global Inc (SPIR)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Spire Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $9.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $361.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,171,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 267.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.01 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,753,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,189,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,732,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Oscar Health Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $17.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,514,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 50.81%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,770,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chase Coleman. Also check out:

1. Chase Coleman's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chase Coleman's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chase Coleman's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chase Coleman keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider