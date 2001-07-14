Alexa.com Customers Affected by Amazon Sunset Decision to Benefit from New Similarweb Free Offering

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence platform, today announced the availability of a free website-ranking API. The new free service is one of several steps Similarweb is taking to help Alexa.com customers affected by Amazon’s decision to sunset that service in May 2022. Companies interested in using the new API can register+here for more information and access.

Alexa.com customers can also instantly view Similarweb site ranking for free on+the+web. And for the first time, Similarweb is launching a self-service offering, based on its premier digital intelligence platform, that will address Alexa.com users’ needs and use cases. This new offering will be available in all markets globally through a simple credit card transaction.

A free trial of Similarweb is available+here. Free trial users will have unlimited access to Similarweb DigitalRank(TM), a market-leading ranking of website performance, in addition to Similarweb Digital Marketing and Research Intelligence premium solutions, which help users go beyond simple ranking, enabling them to uncover actionable insights that impact website traffic performance. With these solutions, users can:

based on the most comprehensive, real-time view of competitive activity across all digital marketing channels, not just website ranking scores. Spot new opportunities from traffic and engagement trends as they are happening, and understand which audiences are engaging with your competitors' websites and their industries over time.

Similarweb is a recognized leader in web traffic analytics and ranking, and these services are backed by the company’s comprehensive, granular, and timely data platform.

“Similarweb has always been a leader in terms of the data our users get and the quality and accuracy our insights provide,” said Or Offer, CEO and Founder of Similarweb. “Although it’s a bittersweet moment with the closing of Alexa.com, I’m excited for the opportunity it presents to expand our reach even further as we become the standard for digital rankings and global website intelligence.”

