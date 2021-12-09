Planting Hope Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, announces, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's subordinate voting shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of C$7,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com .

