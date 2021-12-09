Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $ 138,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $ 138,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:JWACU) (the "Company") today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 13,800,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit, which includes 1,800,000 units issued pursuant to the underwriters' exercise of the over-allotment option in full, with the offering raising gross proceeds of $138,000,000. The units commenced trading on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "JWACU." Each unit issued in the initial public offering consists of one share of Class A common stock and one right to receive one-eighth of one share of Class A common stock upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "JWACQ" and "JWACR," respectively.

I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as sole book-running manager of the offering.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $139,380,000 (or $10.10 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of December 9, 2021 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on December 6, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting I-Bankers Securities, Inc., 1208 Shady Ln N., Keller, TX 76248 or by e-mail at [email protected]. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus its search on targets in the healthcare industry with an enterprise value of approximately $300 million to $1 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Brian S. John
Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp.
1061 E. Indiantown Road, Suite 110
Jupiter, Florida 33477
Telephone: (561) 244-7100

SOURCE: Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676877/Jupiter-Wellness-Acquisition-Corp-Completes-Upsized-138000000-Initial-Public-Offering-Including-Full-Exercise-of-Over-Allotment-Option

img.ashx?id=676877

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment