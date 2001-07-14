Logo
nVent's Investments in People Recognized on RippleMatch Next Gen 100 List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

nVent Electric plc (

NYSE:NVT, Financial) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has been included on the RippleMatch Next Gen 100 list, which recognizes organizations that are building standout workplaces for the next generation of talent. Organizations on the Next Gen 100 list invest in programs, benefits and cultures that enable their people to thrive personally and professionally. The list—available on the RippleMatch+website—is informed by extensive+data+collected+by+RippleMatch+on+what+Generation+Z+values+in+a+workplace.

“Since nVent’s launch, we have promoted a culture where all of our employees feel respected, included and engaged,” said nVent Chief Human Resources Officer Lynnette Heath. “As a growing, global company, we invest in our employees’ growth and promote development opportunities and benefits they can leverage as they build the future of a more sustainable and electrified world. Specifically, we offer our early career employees a number of formal and informal growth opportunities, including management development and apprenticeship programs, mentorships and an early career employee resource group.”

nVent offers all employees several benefits, including:

  • Learning and development opportunities that support career growth
  • Tools to help employees and their dependents manage health, life and financial goals
  • The “nVent in Action” program, which matches employee donations to nonprofit and education organizations, and provides volunteerism grants to causes employees care about
  • Several employee resource groups, formed by employees who share common interests, backgrounds or experiences, designed to support each other, foster awareness of diversity and promote inclusion and respect; Charting Courses is nVent’s recently launched early career employee resource group that helps educate and support employees in discovering their career goals and expanding their horizons to encourage a continuous growth mindset

RippleMatch powers the future of early career recruiting. Designed for the modern campus recruiter, its intelligent recruiting platform combines automation and data insights to dramatically increase productivity, reach and diversity. From source to hire, RippleMatch enables recruiters to connect with every student seeking a job, regardless of where they chose to attend school. To learn more, visit ripplematch.com.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006135/en/

