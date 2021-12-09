Logo
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (

TSX:FAP, Financial)(the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on January 11, 2022 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of December 30, 2021 (ex-dividend date December 29, 2021).image.png

The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution out of net investment income and realized capital gains supplemented with paid-in capital as required. This policy is subject to regular review at the Board's quarterly meetings. For the 12 months to November 30, 2021, the Company has paid total distributions amounting to CAD 27.00 cents per ordinary share.

Due to the Company's re-domicile to Singapore, the distribution paid in November 2021 will be the final return of par value capital of the shares as Singapore legislation does not provide for paid-in capital or par value. All other dividends paid by the Company after this date will be dividends treated as income for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders with registered addresses in Canada will receive distributions in Canadian dollars unless they have elected otherwise. Although a portion of any distribution may be recorded as a return of capital for financial statement purposes, the full amount of the distribution (other than a return of capital out of par value, if any) will be foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of future financial performance and condition of the Company, are factors and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Shareholders are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, including credit, currency, political and interest-rate risks and could differ materially from what is currently expected. The Company has no specific intention of updating any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Aberdeen Standard Investments ("ASI") is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities, which now operate around the world under the abrdn brand: Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg, abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, abrdn Investment Management Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

For More Information Contact:
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.
Investor Relations
1-800-992-6341
[email protected]

SOURCE: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676925/Aberdeen-Asia-Pacific-Income-Investment-Company-Limited-Announces-Monthly-Distribution-and-Estimated-Earnings

img.ashx?id=676925

