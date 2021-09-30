NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Apollo Global Management Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BDX,
- Added Positions: APO, GPK, ATVI, ARMK,
- Reduced Positions: HRC, BJ, JPM, NKE, SCHW, MSI, PYPL, AAPL, CSCO, WDFC, LOW, PGR, HCA,
- Sold Out: LVS,
For the details of NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+neuberger+berman+multi+cap+opportunities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,900 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,000 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,000 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 206,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.
NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $245.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $20.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.Reduced: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund reduced to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 48.15%. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund still held 28,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund reduced to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund. Also check out:
1. NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NVIT Neuberger Berman Multi Cap Opportunities Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment