NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund Buys Alphabet Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Markel Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Cigna Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Markel Corp, Columbia Sportswear Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Cigna Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund owns 117 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+jacobs+levy+large+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,831 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,585 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,603 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.76%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,516 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.94%
  5. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 42,342 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $267.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 8,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1184 and $1282.99, with an estimated average price of $1233.06. The stock is now traded at around $1227.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. The purchase prices were between $95.84 and $104.35, with an estimated average price of $100.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 22,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 32,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 45,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 18,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2962.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 6,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 92.30%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $1003.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 406.73%. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $59.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 64.52%. The purchase prices were between $39.02 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 35,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp by 43.87%. The purchase prices were between $78.98 and $93.55, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $96.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Olin Corp (OLN)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Olin Corp by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1377.36 and $1604.05, with an estimated average price of $1504.66.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13.

Sold Out: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $44.48 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $47.58.

Sold Out: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $41.87 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $43.54.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.94%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3483.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.46%. NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund still held 3,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NVIT Jacobs Levy Large Cap Growth Fund keeps buying
