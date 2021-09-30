NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund Buys BASE Inc, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TAL Education Group, Keyence Corp

- New Purchases: 4477,
- Added Positions: 00700, STNE, ADYEN,
- Reduced Positions: SE, DMP, 6861, VACN, WIX, ASML, MELI, HEXA B, BABA, HDFCBANK, ADDT B, ASSA B, CPI, NETC, DSV, IFX, 01299, HPOL B, SHOP, MFT, CSU, PRX, ZAL, TSM, ATCO A, SIKA, BC8, KGP, ATD.B, PGHN, NOVO B, ADS, DCC, EPI A, 3064, GLJ, SAP, CSL,
- Sold Out: TME, TAL,
For the details of NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+allianzgi+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 66,650 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 21,034 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 7,884 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 60,903 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK) - 533,514 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund initiated holding in BASE Inc. The purchase prices were between $1032 and $1693, with an estimated average price of $1289.05. The stock is now traded at around $704.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 229,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $15.47, with an estimated average price of $9.87.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment