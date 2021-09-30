NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund Buys BASE Inc, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TAL Education Group, Keyence Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BASE Inc, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TAL Education Group, Keyence Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund owns 43 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+allianzgi+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 66,650 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 21,034 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 7,884 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 60,903 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK) - 533,514 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%

NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund initiated holding in BASE Inc. The purchase prices were between $1032 and $1693, with an estimated average price of $1289.05. The stock is now traded at around $704.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 229,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $15.47, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.