NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund Buys Rogers Communications Inc, Komatsu, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, American Express Co, Motorola Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: ADI,
- Added Positions: RCI.B, 6301, FIS, UNH, HUM, FCNCA, LDOS, DG, ANTM, CTSH, APO, FNF, ZBH, STZ, UL, CDK, CNP, AEP, ALC, ROST, CI, GM, SEE, FOXA, 6752, HIG,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, SIE, MS, MSFT, PHIA, MPC, UNP, OTEX, BN, EXC, RJF, NWL, SCHW, EQNR, COP, LEA, MO, FOX,
- Sold Out: AXP, MSI, HEN3, SO, BX, BRK.B, FAF,
These are the top 5 holdings of NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 409,004 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 249,544 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 277,328 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 256,478 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 320,011 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.B)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 240.63%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $67.22, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 127,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Komatsu Ltd (6301)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in Komatsu Ltd by 143.16%. The purchase prices were between $2599.5 and $2874.5, with an estimated average price of $2746.37. The stock is now traded at around $2725.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 231,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 57.30%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 61,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 58.39%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $473.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 171.53%. The purchase prices were between $744.8 and $907.04, with an estimated average price of $831.84. The stock is now traded at around $815.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in Humana Inc by 62.53%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $452.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1.Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $216.6 and $246.44, with an estimated average price of $232.06.Sold Out: Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA. The sale prices were between $77.88 and $89.2, with an estimated average price of $84.07.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.
