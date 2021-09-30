Logo
NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund Buys Rogers Communications Inc, Komatsu, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, American Express Co, Motorola Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Rogers Communications Inc, Komatsu, Analog Devices Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, American Express Co, Motorola Solutions Inc, Siemens AG, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund owns 82 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+blackrock+equity+dividend+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 409,004 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 249,544 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  3. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 277,328 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 256,478 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 320,011 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.B)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 240.63%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $67.22, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 127,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Komatsu Ltd (6301)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in Komatsu Ltd by 143.16%. The purchase prices were between $2599.5 and $2874.5, with an estimated average price of $2746.37. The stock is now traded at around $2725.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 231,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 57.30%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 61,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 58.39%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $473.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 171.53%. The purchase prices were between $744.8 and $907.04, with an estimated average price of $831.84. The stock is now traded at around $815.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund added to a holding in Humana Inc by 62.53%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $452.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $216.6 and $246.44, with an estimated average price of $232.06.

Sold Out: Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA. The sale prices were between $77.88 and $89.2, with an estimated average price of $84.07.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37.

Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

NVIT BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.



Author's Avatar

insider