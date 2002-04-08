RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd (“ReconAfrica” or the “Company”) ( RECAF) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ReconAfrica securities between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 21, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) ReconAfrica’s plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (2) that ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (3) that ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (4) that ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (5) that ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (6) that, as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (7) that, as opposed to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (8) that ReconAfrica’s interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (9) that ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (10) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

When the true details entered the market, the company’s share price fell $0.68, or 12%, to close at $4.65 per share on September 7, 2021, further damaging investors.

