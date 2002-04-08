SLR SENIOR INVESTMENT CORP. ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of SUNS and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether the officers or directors of SLR Senior Investment Corp. ( SUNS) (“SUNS”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with SLR Investment Corp. ( SLRC) (“SLRC”).



On December 1, 2021, SUNS announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with SLRC in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value (“NAV”) equal to the NAV of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. The exchange ratio will be determined within forty-eight hours prior to the closing such that shares issued by SLRC to SUNS shareholders will result in an ownership split of the combined company based on the respective NAVs of each of SLRC and SUNS. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that SUNS’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for SUNS’ stockholders.

