D-MARKET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against D-Market Electronic Services & Trading and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a class action lawsuit has been filed against D-Market Electronic Services & Trading ("D-Market" or the "Company") ( HEPS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired D-Market securities pursuant and/or traceable to the July 1, 2021 Initial Public Offering ("IPO"). Investors have until December 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus for the IPO (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) were materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO: (1) D-Market had suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth as consumers retreated from e-commerce offerings in 2Q21; (2) D-Market’s revenue growth had decreased to just 5% year-over-year growth in 2Q21, over 90% below the most recent growth rate highlighted in the Registration Statement; (3) D-Market’s GMV growth had decreased to just 38% year-over-year growth in 2Q21, less than half the most recent growth rate highlighted in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, at the time of the IPO, the Company’s business and financial prospects were not as strong as represented in the IPO Registration Statement.

