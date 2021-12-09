S&P Global Platts Launches First Carbon Neutral Hydrogen Assessments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

S&P Global Platts Launches First Carbon Neutral Hydrogen Assessments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

New Daily Assessments Bring New Transparency To Hydrogen's Role in The Energy Transition

PR Newswire

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2021

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts (Platts), the leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, has launched the world's first suite of Carbon Neutral Hydrogen (CNH) assessments, effective December 9, 2021.

S_and_P_Global_Platts.jpg

Building on Platts first to market cost of Hydrogen production valuations, the Platts CNH assessments reflect the carbon neutral value of hydrogen as it leaves the production facility at key hubs in Northwest Europe, the Middle East, Far East Asia, Australia, California and the US Gulf Coast.

Platts CNH assessments consider carbon neutral trading activity in which emissions have been, in order of priority: avoided where possible through the use of low emissions generation, removed through the use of carbon capture and storage, and offset through the use of carbon credits or equivalent instruments.

Alan Hayes, Head of Energy Transition Pricing at S&P Global Platts, said: "Our new Carbon Neutral Hydrogen assessments will first and foremost reflect the value of the hydrogen molecule, irrespective of production pathway or color. As the energy transition gains momentum, market participants, governments, industry and investors need a trusted and independently assessed price that reflects the value of hydrogen as a commodity to make informed trading and investment decisions and manage risk. Extensive feedback from market participants has illustrated that for a nascent global hydrogen market to grow, its price should be determined by a methodology that focuses on hydrogen as a commodity, not one that is based on a rainbow of colors or its production pathway."

The first assessment of Platts Carbon Neutral Hydrogen (CNH) was published on December 9 with regional differentials already evident. In the Asia-Pacific Region Platts CNH was assessed at $3.45/kg on an ex-works basis Australia, and this compares to the Middle East CNH assessment of $4.05/kg. However, the Far East CNH price was much higher with a carbon neutral hydrogen price of $7.95/kg and the assessment for CNH NW Europe was Eur7.35/kg ($8.30/kg). In contrast, Platts CNH Prices in the US were lower than any other region, with Platts USGC CNH priced at$1.70/kg.

The daily Platts Carbon Neutral Hydrogen (CNH) assessments will be published on a per kg and per MMBtu basis, and assessed for Far East Asia, Australia and Middle East markets at 4:30 pm Singapore, for California and US Gulf Coast at 1:30 pm Houston, and for Northwest Europe markets at 4:30 PM UK time.

The new CNH assessments will build off Platts existing cost of production factors, which will provide baseline inputs in the absence of market activity. Platts will consider marginal costs of production for hydrogen for a given location in which renewable power prices and carbon capture costs are considered, with any remaining accounted emissions offset using relevant carbon market instruments.

S&P Global Platts Analytics shows the pipeline of new low carbon hydrogen production projects to be around 12.5 million tonnes by 2030, catering to the demand primarily from power, industrial, chemicals, and mobility sectors.

The new CNH assessments reflect 99.99% purity and minimum lot sizes of 20,000 kg for prompt delivery during the calendar month following the trade date.

Platts launched the world's first North American and European hydrogen cost of production assessments in December 2019 and has expanded its assessment coverage into Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. These assessments reflect the value of hydrogen produced at worldwide hubs by different production pathways, including the costs of using carbon capture and storage.

For more detail on the methodology and specifications of the new Platts CNH assessments, please click here.

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil, gas, LNG, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY03469&sd=2021-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-platts-launches-first-carbon-neutral-hydrogen-assessments-301441924.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY03469&Transmission_Id=202112092148PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY03469&DateId=20211209
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment