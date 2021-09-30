Logo
NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund Buys Microsoft Corp, Deere, Centene Corp, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Lam Research Corp, Crown Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Deere, Centene Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Lam Research Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund owns 52 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+j.p.+morgan+u.s.+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,853 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.85%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 931 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,222 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 514 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,400 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22%
New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $333.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 9,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund added to a holding in Deere & Co by 154.73%. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $361.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 94.43%. The purchase prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51. The stock is now traded at around $164.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 4,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 124.20%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $665.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $286.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,519 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $157.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.

Reduced: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 31.72%. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund still held 10,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 24.08%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund still held 4,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Cigna Corp (CI)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 24.71%. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $211.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund still held 1,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.29%. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund still held 1,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 22.78%. The sale prices were between $99.18 and $116.92, with an estimated average price of $110.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund still held 2,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 27.13%. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund still held 956 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NVIT J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Fund keeps buying
