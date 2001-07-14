Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Venlafaxine ER Tablets in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Venlafaxine ER Tablets which is therapeutically equivalent to Venlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical US LLC approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $51 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2021 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Venlafaxine ER Tablets are available in 150 mg and 225 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 30 and 90.

See Important Safety Information below. Click here to see the full prescribing information including boxed warning: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drreddys.com%2Fpil%2FPIL-Venlafaxine-ER-Tabs-150-and-225-mg-%28Appco-DrReddys%29.pdf.

WARNING: SUICIDALITY AND ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS Antidepressants increased the risk compared to placebo of suicidal thinking and behavior (suicidality) in children, adolescents, and young adults in short-term studies of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and other psychiatric disorders. Anyone considering the use of venlafaxine extended-release tablets or any other antidepressant in a child, adolescent, or young adult must balance this risk with the clinical need. Short-term studies did not show an increase in the risk of suicidality with antidepressants compared to placebo in adults beyond age 24; there was a reduction in risk with antidepressants compared to placebo in adults aged 65 and older. Depression and certain other psychiatric disorders are themselves associated with increases in the risk of suicide. Patients of all ages who are started on antidepressant therapy should be monitored appropriately and observed closely for clinical worsening, suicidality, or unusual changes in behavior. Families and caregivers should be advised of the need for close observation and communication with the prescriber. Venlafaxine extended-release tablets are not approved for use in pediatric patients. [See+Warnings+and+Precautions+%285.1%29 and Patient+Counseling+Information+%2817.1)]

*IQVIA Retail and Non-Retail MAT October 2021.

