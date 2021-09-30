NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund Buys JPMorgan Chase, Sells Merck Inc, Eversource Energy, Verizon Communications Inc

- Added Positions: JPM, CRM, LEN, NSC,
- Reduced Positions: ES, MRK, MSFT, VZ, GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL, ACN, MDT, EBAY, NKE, ABT, INTU, GS, COST, COO, C, FRC, DG, PEP, TEL, TXN, AMAT, ALB, MA, ECL, FERG, QCOM, FIS, CMS, BYND,
These are the top 5 holdings of NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,038 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,939 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,438 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,382 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 17,086 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 47.43%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 23,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.4%. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund still held 28,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Eversource Energy (ES)
NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Eversource Energy by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund still held 27,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.46%. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund still held 25,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.
