NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund Buys JPMorgan Chase, Sells Merck Inc, Eversource Energy, Verizon Communications Inc

Added Positions: JPM, CRM, LEN, NSC,

JPM, CRM, LEN, NSC, Reduced Positions: ES, MRK, MSFT, VZ, GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL, ACN, MDT, EBAY, NKE, ABT, INTU, GS, COST, COO, C, FRC, DG, PEP, TEL, TXN, AMAT, ALB, MA, ECL, FERG, QCOM, FIS, CMS, BYND,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, sells Merck Inc, Eversource Energy, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund owns 35 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,038 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,939 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,438 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,382 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 17,086 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%

NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 47.43%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 23,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.4%. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund still held 28,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Eversource Energy by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund still held 27,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.46%. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. NVIT BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund still held 25,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.