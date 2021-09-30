Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Entergy Corp, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: PYPL, V, FDX, FCX, BLK, MMM, ICE, J,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Visa Inc, FedEx Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Entergy Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Microsoft Corp, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund. As of 2021Q3, Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund owns 38 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 111,500 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 70,800 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 242,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 50,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 67,000 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $191.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $245.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $919.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $175.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 236.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $113.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 133.75%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $233.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 90.77%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 124,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 113,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 34.38%. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund still held 31,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 28.44%. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $166.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund still held 16,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund reduced to a holding in Aflac Inc by 26.4%. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $57.52, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund still held 46,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 30%. The sale prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $260.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund still held 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.