NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Stillfront Group AB, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells Andritz AG, Fubon Financial Holdings Co, WH Group

- New Purchases: SF, PPBI, 4373,
- Added Positions: EFV, VOD, SAN, 3088, WPP, DEC, DCC, SBRCY, V03, 8001, 8591,
- Reduced Positions: ANDR, 2881, 00288, ATD.B, DUE, TECK, LIGHT, KGX, ASRNL, UPM, BNP, TTE, 8963, CCJ, CS, INGA, LTHM, RDSB, BATS, LBTYK, LSG, POLI, 3107, JUST, 7203, 4502, 1COV, 8316, SAN, TCAP, BP., EOAN, FGR, ATO, 8750, 1944, 3360, ELE, 7276, 007070, VOW3, BT.A, BARC, ABN, WFG, AUY, 9432, 6702, BUR, NOVN, BHP, BWLPG, RMG, AT1, CRST, 057050, 6013, MCRO, ACS, TRE, 4507, 9984, 6758, TNK, TPEIR, BEZQ, BAYN, 8850, ANN, WG., 111770, QTNT, SAGE, AERI, DBVT, AMRN, INSM,
These are the top 5 holdings of NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund
- TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 189,397 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB) - 372,325 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- BNP Paribas (BNP) - 126,895 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- ING Groep NV (INGA) - 549,265 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- AXA SA (CS) - 272,063 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund initiated holding in Stillfront Group AB. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $61.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 362,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Flutter Entertainment PLC (PPBI)
NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund initiated holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The purchase prices were between $143.45 and $184.6, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $130.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplex Holdings Inc (4373)
NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund initiated holding in Simplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1960 and $2240, with an estimated average price of $2057.67. The stock is now traded at around $2700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 177.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 106,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 33.88%. The purchase prices were between $1.13 and $1.23, with an estimated average price of $1.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.132000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,904,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sanofi SA (SAN)
NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 60,384 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Andritz AG (ANDR)
NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund reduced to a holding in Andritz AG by 54.12%. The sale prices were between $45.98 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund still held 33,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd (2881)
NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund reduced to a holding in Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd by 31.37%. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $73.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund still held 1,570,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.
