NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Stillfront Group AB, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells Andritz AG, Fubon Financial Holdings Co, WH Group

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Stillfront Group AB, Vodafone Group PLC, Sanofi SA, Flutter Entertainment PLC, sells Andritz AG, Fubon Financial Holdings Co, WH Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund owns 92 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 189,397 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB) - 372,325 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% BNP Paribas (BNP) - 126,895 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% ING Groep NV (INGA) - 549,265 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% AXA SA (CS) - 272,063 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund initiated holding in Stillfront Group AB. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $61.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 362,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund initiated holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The purchase prices were between $143.45 and $184.6, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $130.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund initiated holding in Simplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1960 and $2240, with an estimated average price of $2057.67. The stock is now traded at around $2700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 177.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 106,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 33.88%. The purchase prices were between $1.13 and $1.23, with an estimated average price of $1.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.132000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,904,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 60,384 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund reduced to a holding in Andritz AG by 54.12%. The sale prices were between $45.98 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund still held 33,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund reduced to a holding in Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd by 31.37%. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $73.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund still held 1,570,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.