NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Stillfront Group AB, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells Andritz AG, Fubon Financial Holdings Co, WH Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Stillfront Group AB, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells Andritz AG, Fubon Financial Holdings Co, WH Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Stillfront Group AB, Vodafone Group PLC, Sanofi SA, Flutter Entertainment PLC, sells Andritz AG, Fubon Financial Holdings Co, WH Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund owns 92 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+columbia+overseas+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund
  1. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 189,397 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  2. Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB) - 372,325 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  3. BNP Paribas (BNP) - 126,895 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  4. ING Groep NV (INGA) - 549,265 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  5. AXA SA (CS) - 272,063 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
New Purchase: Stillfront Group AB (SF)

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund initiated holding in Stillfront Group AB. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $61.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 362,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Flutter Entertainment PLC (PPBI)

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund initiated holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The purchase prices were between $143.45 and $184.6, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $130.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simplex Holdings Inc (4373)

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund initiated holding in Simplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1960 and $2240, with an estimated average price of $2057.67. The stock is now traded at around $2700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 177.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 106,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 33.88%. The purchase prices were between $1.13 and $1.23, with an estimated average price of $1.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.132000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,904,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sanofi SA (SAN)

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 60,384 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Andritz AG (ANDR)

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund reduced to a holding in Andritz AG by 54.12%. The sale prices were between $45.98 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund still held 33,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd (2881)

NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund reduced to a holding in Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd by 31.37%. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $73.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund still held 1,570,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund. Also check out:

1. NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NVIT Columbia Overseas Value Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider