New Tourism Study by JTB Research Institute and Cint Shows Intent to Visit Japan is on the Rise

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

New Tourism Study by JTB Research Institute and Cint Shows Intent to Visit Japan is on the Rise

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Plans among travelers from China, Australia, and the United Kingdom are on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic, spurred in part by the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cint, a global software leader in digital insights gathering, and JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co. have released the results of a joint study called "Survey of intention to visit Japan in China, Australia, and the United Kingdom". From this survey, it was discovered how travel plans will be influenced by the viewership of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympics, which became a platform for the people around the world to know more about Japan.

The study examined how these sporting events acted as a catalyst for future tourism plans, providing an opportunity for people worldwide to learn more about Japan. China, Australia and the United Kingdom were chosen for the survey due to the progress of vaccinations in those regions; historical interest in visiting Japan; and interest in media coverage related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Survey respondents were obtained via Cint's Insight Exchange, which is the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 145 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries.

Some key findings from the survey included:

  • Recovery of travel traffic to Japan is faster in the areas that are close by. Of those in China who intend to travel overseas in the future, 71.3% will consider a trip to Japan by the end of 2022. The highest percentage of respondents in Australia will consider a trip in 2023 or later at 42.4%.
  • The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are a positive trigger for interest in travel to Japan. The percentage of respondents who wanted to visit Japan due to these programs was 43.6% in China, 26.7% in Australia, and 30.2% in the U.K.
  • Specific traveler interests vary by home country. Chinese travelers' expectations for after-Colonial overseas travel are "to be able to enjoy shopping and food" and "to have a total environment to enjoy nature and outdoor activities." Australian and British travelers expect to be able to "relax at a resort." Additional findings analyze media consumption by country to determine specific traveler interest in visiting Japan, such as dining, history, culture and more.

Please see attachment for more details.

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 145 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 3,000 insights-driven companies - including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK - use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. www.cint.com

About JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co.
Established in 2012 on the 100 year anniversary of JTB with the vision of contributing to resolving issues surrounding community and society through tourism. Through research, consulting, and tourism education as pillars, we are advancing efforts to contribute to the development of society and industries as a think tank for the new era beyond the framework of tourism. https://www.tourism.jp/en/

Shawn Cabral, Cint, [email protected], +44 7458 134231
Contact JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co. via : https://www.tourism.jp/en/contact/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19973/3469093/b8d752572b46a48d.pdf

JTB Research Institute and Cint Research - Supporting Data

favicon.png?sn=IO03553&sd=2021-12-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tourism-study-by-jtb-research-institute-and-cint-shows-intent-to-visit-japan-is-on-the-rise-301442018.html

SOURCE Cint AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO03553&Transmission_Id=202112100159PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO03553&DateId=20211210
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment