Oncopeptides presents new melflufen data at the Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting ASH

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oncopeptides presents new melflufen data at the Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting ASH

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the company will present three posters on melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) at the Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting, ASH, on December 11-14, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

"We are committed to gather and share updated data of melflufen with the myeloma community," says Klaas Bakker, MD, PhD, Executive Vice-President, and Chief Medical Officer. "A continued understanding of the safety and efficacy data in patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma is essential to guide the further clinical development of the PDC platform".

Below is a brief description of the abstracts that have been accepted by the American Society of Hematology. The abstracts are available online at: https://ashpublications.org.

Clinical abstracts

First Author

Publication number

Disposition

OCEAN: Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma - Age subgroup analysis of older patients

Marivi Mateos

2741

Poster

OCEAN: Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma - Safety and tolerability analyses

Paul M Richardson

2732

Poster

Pre-Clinical abstract




Single cell RNA sequencing identifies potential molecular indicators of response to melflufen in multiple myeloma

Philipp Sergeev

1194

Poster

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-mail: rolf.gullik[email protected]
Cell phone: + 46 70 262 96 28

Linda Holmström, Director of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-mail: [email protected]
Cell phone: +46 70 873 40 95

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021, in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody. Oncopeptides voluntarily withdrew the drug from the U.S. market on October 22, 2021, due to worse overall survival data in the phase 3 OCEAN study. The study was a post-approval requirement under the accelerated approval program. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. The Corporate Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information about the company is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-presents-new-melflufen-data-at-the-annual-american-society-of-hematology-meeting-ash,c3469085

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3469085/1507887.pdf

Oncopeptides presents new melflufen data at the Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting ASH

favicon.png?sn=IO03565&sd=2021-12-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncopeptides-presents-new-melflufen-data-at-the-annual-american-society-of-hematology-meeting-ash-301442034.html

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO03565&Transmission_Id=202112100243PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO03565&DateId=20211210
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment