Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team Builds out Experience-First Network Capability with Juniper Networks

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team is delighted to announce a new partnership with Juniper+Networks, which becomes the team’s Official Networking Equipment Vendor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005059/en/

Juniper_Networks_join_AMCF1.jpg

Aston Martin and Juniper Networks (Photo: Business Wire)

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, delivers simplified yet disruptive networking innovation to tens of thousands of mission-critical enterprises, cloud operators and telecom providers around the world. As part of the partnership, Juniper will supply an agile and highly automated network platform across the team’s new technology campus, currently due for completion in early 2023.

For Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team, the decision to partner with Juniper was straightforward: with increased emphasis on secure networking to underpin any modern business, the organization was keen to work with a supplier that understood the benefits of secure, cloud-based wired and wireless networking solutions that can withstand the sophisticated, data-intensive requirements of a Formula One team operating across multiple continents.

Juniper Networks’ branding will first appear on the AMR21, on the car’s Halo, at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director Commercial & Marketing, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to announce this new partnership with Juniper Networks. A Formula One team’s secure networking needs are extensive: we need the ultimate in performance, flexibility and intelligence – all delivered with zero compromise. And that’s as applicable to our trackside operations, which demand immediate, fault intolerant response, as it is to our factory networking requirements, which need to be robust yet fully scalable. Juniper’s adaptive and automated solutions are the perfect fit for our new smart factory build.”

Mike Marcellin, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Juniper Networks, said:

“We’re thrilled to be joining this partnership with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. The values that power our two organizations are truly aligned and I’m excited about the possibilities that lie ahead—for example, working together on a range of sustainability projects that are equally relevant in their world and ours. Like virtually every organization today, the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team is reliant on its network and therefore expects a consistently superior user experience for every employee, including engineers, drivers, technicians, race strategists and administrators. Juniper looks forward to delivering an industry-leading networking portfolio to the team as it continues its ambitious expansion and development programme.”

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team

After more than 60 years away from Formula One™, Aston Martin returns to Grand Prix racing in 2021. With one of the most iconic emblems in the world above the garages and a team of almost 500 passionate men and women at its heart, this is a team with both a rich heritage and a fresh perspective – bringing new energy to the sport with a determination to shake up the order and compete at the sharp end.

Our mission is to use the global platform of motorsport to engage a new wave of fans – showcasing the technology and innovation which live at our core while representing the values that resonate with the changing world in which we live.

The new age of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team begins here.

category-corporate

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211210005059r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005059/en/

