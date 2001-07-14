Logo
Global Blue: Second Quarter and Half-Year 2021-2022 Earnings Release

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) announced that, later today on December 10, 2021, it will release its second quarter and half-year results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021.

This earnings release will include the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position and Results of Operations (MD&A) in addition to the accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements and the Investor presentation.

An audio recording of commentary on the second quarter and half-year results by Jacques Stern, Chief Executive Officer, and Loic Jenouvrier, Chief Financial Officer, will also be made available.

These materials will be available on Global Blue’s Corporate website, www.globalblue.com%2Fcorporate and can be found in the ‘Investors’ section, under the ‘Financial publications’ and ‘Regulatory information & SEC filings’ subsections.

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, it has become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering merchants to capture the growth of international shoppers.

The Group connects all stakeholders involved in the international shopping ecosystem, helping:

  • More than 29 million international shoppers receive a seamless and personalised shopping experience, enabling them to claim back the VAT on their eligible purchases when they shop abroad and to pay in their home currency at a guaranteed best rate,
  • More than 300,000 points of sale, including leading department stores and luxury brands, identify growth opportunities through smart data and intelligence solutions, increase footfall through data-driven marketing solutions and convert traffic into merchant revenue through innovative in-store technologies,
  • More than 50 acquirers, at around 130,000 points of interaction, benefit from additional revenue streams and offer merchants and travellers Dynamic Currency Conversion options and other Added-Value Payment Solutions,
  • Customs & authorities in more than 40 countries increase country attractiveness and ensure a secure and compliant Tax Free Shopping scheme.

Global Blue is listed on the NYSE under the ticker [GB]. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalblue.com%2Fcorporate%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211210005028r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005028/en/

