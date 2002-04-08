DIRTT Reiterates commitment to engaging with shareholders in an appropriate forum

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”) ( DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, announced today that the committee of its independent directors (the “Special Committee”) tasked with reviewing and considering the requisition made by an activist investor, 22NW Fund, LP, (the “Activist”) has reiterated its commitment to being prepared to engage in discussions with the Activist to settle this unnecessary proxy fight.



Since August 5, 2021, representatives of the Company have been in negotiations with Mr. Aron English (the principal of the Activist) regarding him joining the board of directors of the Company, and without prior notice, on November 17, 2021, Mr. English issued his requisition. It is noteworthy that the December 9, 2021 “proposal” was made less than 24 hours after the Company filed a complaint against the Activist with the Alberta Securities Commission alleging serious breaches of securities laws based on an extensive review of documents and interviews by the Special Committee in the course of its work. In any event, and consistent with the Special Committee’s approach throughout this process, it has advised the Activist that it remains committed to negotiating a settlement that benefits all shareholders, but will only resume such negotiations in good faith and not through press releases.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule, and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner, and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, AZ, Savannah, GA, Rock Hill, SC, and Calgary, AB. The Company works with distribution partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.